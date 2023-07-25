City of Vicksburg files public nuisance petition against Jacques’ Published 10:39 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The City of Vicksburg filed a petition to declare Jacques’ nightclub a public nuisance on Monday, Associate City Attorney Monica Allen said.

The filing comes after the owner of Jacques’, Jay Parmegiani, chose not to sign a memorandum of understanding with the City after being given a deadline of 3 p.m. Monday.

Allen said the next steps will be presenting evidence to the court to have the establishment declared a public nuisance and to ultimately have it closed.

There have been two shootings in the parking lot adjacent to Jacques’ in the past four months. The first shooting on May 6 left four of the nightclub’s security guards wounded. The second, on July 5, involved more than 100 shots fired that hit several vehicles in the parking lot, the floodwall behind it and broke a window at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Jacques’ moved to its new location, 1320 Levee St., last year from a location on Washington Street. An altercation at its previous location resulted in the bar being temporarily closed by the city, as well as a federal lawsuit being filed by Parmegiani and his attorney, Ken Rector, against the City of Vicksburg.