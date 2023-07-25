Vicksburg man arrested on drug and gun charges Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

A Vicksburg man was arrested for drugs and firearm possession.

Deputy T’Onna Sims stopped a 2009 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic violation on Interstate 20 at approximately the six-mile marker on July 19 just after 1:40 a.m.

In the vehicle was Antonio Felix, 48 of Vicksburg, who was found to be in possession of marijuana and a firearm. Felix was arrested and was charged with felony possession of marijuana and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

