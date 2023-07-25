Vicksburg woman arrested for second time in month for drugs Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

A woman was arrested for a second time this month on drug charges by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Sheriff T’onna Sims stopped a 2003 GMC pickup truck on Highway 27 near Paxton Road for a traffic violation on Sunday just after midnight. Sims subsequently arrested Wanda Marie Turner, 40 of Vicksburg, after finding she had approximately 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine in her possession.

Sheriff’s reports indicate that Turner had previously been arrested on July 13 when she was found to be in possession of more than 40 grams of crystal meth by Sheriff Martin Pace.

Stemming from that arrest was a charge of trafficking crystal methamphetamine, for which Turner was out on bond during the second arrest.

Following an initial appearance in court on Monday, Turner was charged with possession with intent to distribute and is currently being held in the Warren County Jail. She is ineligible to post bail.