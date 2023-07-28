Loviza questions Warren Central High School construction delays Published 1:52 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting on Thursday, during which questions were raised by District 5 Trustee Joe Loviza about construction delays at Warren Central High School.

Construction project updates were presented to the board by Jason Stewart and Mark Pipper of Bailey Program Management, LLC. The company is in charge of managing the various ongoing construction projects in the school district.

Loviza questioned Stewart on the reason for delays in the ongoing construction at Warren Central.

“Why so many delays? Weather?” Loviza said. “We were told last year it would be ready last year.”

“I believe the weather is a factor of it; contractor manpower is another factor of it,” Stewart said. “There were also some water lines and storm drainage on the site, that’s another factor of it.”

Shortly after Stewart’s remarks, School Board Attorney Briggs Hopson said to Loviza that some of those details would be best not discussed in an open session.

The board also approved the proposed district budget for the 2023-2024 school year. Revenue is estimated to be $131,034,522 and expenditures are estimated at $135,458,581.

The next board of trustees meeting will be on Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m.