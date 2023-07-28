Vicksburg Warren School District Trustees memorialize Coach Chad McMullin Published 1:53 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting on Thursday, beginning with a resolution for a late staff member.

A resolution honoring the life of Coach Chad McMullin, the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year, and construction project updates were just a few items on the agenda.

McMullin was Warren Central High School’s powerlifting coach since 2001 and worked at the high school since 1998.

“Chad McMullin touched the lives of thousands of children with his passion for teaching and coaching and displayed authentic caring for each student and player under his watchful care and his legacy of commitment and dedication has enriched those fortunate enough to know him and work with him,” part of the resolution read.

It passed unanimously.

Two new promotions were also announced at the meeting. Dr. Cedric Magee, previously the district’s associate superintendent, will now be the deputy superintendent. Eric Green, previously the principal of Warren Central High School, will now be the district’s associate superintendent.

The next board of trustees meeting will be on Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m.