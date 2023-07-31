HOT, HOT, HOT: Vicksburg in for triple-digit highs all week, Excessive Heat Warning today Published 9:41 am Monday, July 31, 2023

If the weather outside is any indication, summertime is far from over, with daily high temperatures and heat indexes soaring into the triple digits every day this week.

Monday begins with a high of 100 degrees and heat indexes of approximately 111 degrees, with little reprieve throughout the week. According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s high temperature is 99 degrees and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s highs are forecast at 101 degrees. Saturday’s high is forecast at 100 degrees and Sunday’s is 99 degrees.

Heat indexes are estimated to be between 110 degrees and 120 degrees.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, NWS reports, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Vicksburg and Warren County have already recorded one heat-related death this summer when Coroner Doug Huskey declared 53-year-old Leroy Early died of heat exhaustion in early July.

NWS advises residents impacted by extreme heat to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.