WARREN COUNTY PRIMARY: Banks and Herring win races; close call in District 3 Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Anna Guizerix and John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post

The Warren County primary election came to a close on Tuesday with one county supervisor incumbent re-elected; another incumbent headed to the general election; and one race that could be decided by affidavit ballots.

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor William H. Banks Jr. took 76% of the vote, and his opponent, Michael Anthony Gates, received 24% of the vote, earning Banks another term.

In a statement to The Post, Banks said he was humbled by the opportunity to serve the county for another four years.

“I plan to continue to work for the people and continue to do the job the best that I can,” Banks said. “I appreciate everyone getting out and voting for me.”

The District 1 supervisor Republican primary was close at times on Tuesday night, but incumbent Edward Herring came out on top with 56% of the vote to David Allen Pugh’s 44%.

Herring will go on to face Independents Joe Channell and Stan Collins in the Nov. 7 general election.

“It’s a true honor to earn the support and trust of the voters,” Herring said. “Being challenged is healthy for taxpayers and proves others in the community have passion and care about our progress.”

Pugh took to Facebook to share a statement to voters.

“I want everyone to know I gave this my very best,” Pugh said. “I have met wonderful families since this campaign process started and I will always be grateful for that… We will give this a go again in four years if that’s God’s plan for me. I hope that this encourages the Board of Supervisors to work harder for the taxpayers.”

The District 3 supervisor race will also be decided in the primaries, with incumbent Shawn Jackson and Eros Smith both facing off on the Democrat ticket.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the race was a close call, with Jackson in the lead with 52% of the vote and Smith trailing behind with 48% — a mere 44 votes separating the two.

“If it’s a win, it’s a win,” Jackson said. “We’re excited and we’re thankful.”

The race could come down to the 164 outstanding affidavit ballots. If affidavit ballots indicate anything closer than a 50 percent plus-one margin, the District 3 race could head to a runoff. If a runoff is needed, it will take place on Aug. 29.

The Warren County Tax Collector race was close at times, but ultimately, 58% of the vote went to Amanda Haggard Battle. Opponent Pamela Durman received 42% of the vote.

Battle, a current employee of the Warren County Tax Collector’s office, was recently recognized for 25 years of service as a county employee.

The precinct results are unofficial, as the Warren County Election Commission must still count affidavit ballots. Affidavit results are anticipated to arrive for Democrats on Thursday and for Republicans on Friday. The last absentee ballots are expected to arrive by mail by Aug. 16, according to election commission chair Sara Dionne.