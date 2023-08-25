New Chapter for Clear Creek: $750K ARPA-funded clubhouse on the horizon Published 9:29 am Friday, August 25, 2023

Clear Creek Golf Course scored a hole-in-one this week with the approval of $750,000 in American Relief Act funds to construct a new clubhouse.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to allocate a portion of the county’s ARPA funds to the project after June discussions with the county Parks and Recreation Commission revealed a previous cost estimate for the project was obsolete.

Due to rising materials costs and inflation, the original $500,000 allocated for the clubhouse proved to be insufficient. Through the use of ARPA funds, however, the county’s golf course will get its clubhouse at no cost to the local taxpayer.

“The momentum that is being created by the golf course far exceeds just the interest of golfers, but in quality of life in general in Warren County, what it means to be a certified retirement community,” Board President Kelle Barfield said. “Expanding the appeal of that facility to include an updated clubhouse that might have community meeting space was important to us.”

The new clubhouse, which is still in the design phase, will reportedly feature enhanced community meeting space and updated bathroom areas. The hope, Barfield said, is that Clear Creek will continue to become a place of value to all members of the community beyond golfers.

The Rev. Casey Fisher, who serves as President of the Warren County Parks and Recreation Commission, said Thursday he is grateful for the support of the supervisors in this matter.

“We’re excited about the Board of Supervisors making this decision to support the community. It makes Warren County a better place to live,” Fisher said. “Golf is so important to the retired community. It brings in revenue, but also rest and relaxation. We’re excited about the possibility of getting a new clubhouse.”

In the spirit of maximizing Clear Creek’s appeal to all people in Warren County, Barfield said the Parks and Recreation Commission has given the county cost estimates for playground equipment and updates to make the pavilion appealing for family reunions and other events.

Also included in the proposed project is resurfacing the tennis courts at Clear Creek and the possible creation of a pickleball court.

“We want to turn it into even more of an attraction for a broad spectrum of Warren County,” Barfield said.