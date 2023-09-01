Tickets now on sale for Vicksburg’s Beautiful Table Settings Bash

Published 10:24 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Beautiful Table Setting Facebook group founder, May Eason, center, poses with Harley Caldwell and Nancy Bullard at Sassafras. Tickets are now on sale for the BTS Bash in Vicksburg on Jan. 19 and 20, 2024. (Photo By Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)

Beautiful Table Settings Facebook group creator May Eason was impressed with Vicksburg when she came to visit the River City in May, so much that she committed to holding a Vicksburg Beautiful Table Settings Bash, a conference-like event that brings together her Facebook followers and others who enjoy the art of table setting, on Jan. 19 and 20, 2024.

Tickets for the event are now on sale.

“I am very excited about coming to Vicksburg and we have already filled all our vendor spaces (with) 27 (vendors),” Eason said.

In addition to vendors selling their wares, the Vicksburg BTS Bash will include a meet-and-greet, lunch and door prizes. The Bash will also host guest speakers, including Eason, tablescape Guru and BTS Bash favorite Jim Gatlin, “Antiques Roadshow” expert Justin Peters and former Vicksburg resident Margie Steckler, owner of The Social Butterfly, which offers invitations, menus and print products.

Local speakers for the event include floral designers Geni Fulcher and Emily Muirhead, caterer William Furlong, Sassafras owner Nancy Bullard and Big Fun Balloons owner Debbie Peacock.

The Vicksburg BTS Bash will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Levee Street Warehouse, 1609 Levee St., with a meet and greet wine and charcuterie event.

The Bash will resume at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and run until 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are limited to 500 and Eason said 200 tickets have already been sold. The cost to attend is $130 and tickets are available only through the BTS Facebook page.

“You will need to be a member of Beautiful Table Settings,” Easton said, adding that anyone can request membership.

Easton started her Facebook group in 2019, and it now has close to 200,000 members.

