Warren County presents balanced FY 2024 budget including minimum wage increase Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved its Fiscal Year 2024 budget on Tuesday, complete with an almost $19 million increase in assessed value and a pay increase for county employees — all without increasing millage rates for taxpayers.

The new fiscal year will begin Oct. 1 and end on Sept. 30, 2024. During a public hearing on Tuesday morning, County Administrator Loretta Brantley announced the county’s assessed value for FY 2024 is $609,127,694, compared to FY 2023’s assessed value of $509,179,297. That marks an increase of $18,948,397.

“The millage rate remains the same at 117.77 mills, which is good for all of us because it means there will be no increase in our millage rate,” Brantley said. “We will not pay any more in ad valorem taxes on our homes, automobile tags, utilities, business fixtures and equipment or rental real property unless the assessed value of your property has increased for FY 2024.”

Revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is projected to be $47,761,379. The budgeted revenue for FY 2023 is $45,998,607, marking an increase of $1,762,772.

In FY 24, 73% of the proposed revenue will be financed by the county’s ad valorem tax levy. In FY 23, 69.7% of such revenue was obtained through ad valorem taxes. Other revenue sources for the upcoming fiscal year include gaming, grants, fines, charges for services and internet sales tax.

“Although we all wish for a world where we could increase services despite increased costs while reducing taxes, that’s simply not reality,” said Board President Kelle Barfield. “What’s real is the work of dedicated Warren County employees and their department leads to manage costs and prioritize spending to meet growing budget demands without raising millage. The Board of Supervisors is committed to the economic growth of the county as a strategy to managing county infrastructure while keeping taxes in check.”

Barfield added that for fiscal year 2023, Warren County millage was at the midpoint of Mississippi’s 82 counties.

Expected expenditures for FY 2024 are $47,761,379. In FY 2023, budgeted expenditures amounted to $45,998,607. This marks a net increase of $1,762,772.

Expenditures for 2024 include capital improvements to county buildings and facilities including new roofs for the Board of Supervisors and Department of Human Services buildings; startup expenses for the new jail; information technology upgrades; resurfacing of tennis courts at Clear Creek and playground equipment at the pavilion; and large equipment purchases for the Warren County Road Department.

There will be an across-the-board pay increase of $1 per hour for eligible Warren County employees, and the minimum pay per hour will increase to $13 per hour from $11 an hour.

“Warren County is steadily trying to improve the lifestyle of our employees,” Brantley said.

Barfield acknowledged difficulties for employees brought on by inflation, saying she hopes the pay increase will help Warren County not only retain its trained employees but also attract new members of the workforce.

“Inflation has made it hard on everyone in our county to make ends meet,” Barfield said. “We have a lot of employees with many years of service that have worked hard for Warren County, and we have to do what we can to acknowledge their skills and experience, but also retain those skills and experiences.”

The FY 2024 budget includes operating budgets for Vicksburg-Warren E911, The Warren County Port Commission, Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library, the county’s six fire districts, the Warren County court system, Hinds Community College, Vicksburg Warren School District and the newly established Vicksburg-Warren Youth Development Center.

“I’m happy to report that we do have a balanced budget of $47,761,379,” Brantley said at the conclusion of the public hearing.

The board adopted the budget in a unanimous vote. To view the county’s full presentation, click here.

FY 2024 TAX LEVY BREAKDOWN

For every dollar spent in Warren County:

51.39 cents goes to schools

34.23 cents goes to general county expenses

7.12 cents goes to roads and bridges

4.76 cents goes to Hinds Community College

1.35 goes to debt service

1.16 cents goes to the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library