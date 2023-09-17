Voting is open in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 2:35 pm Sunday, September 17, 2023

Voting is now open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are football players Ty Mack (Porter’s Chapel Academy) and Cedrick Blackmore (Vicksburg High), Warren Central volleyball player Ellie Henderson, and St. Aloysius cross country runner Dalton Windham.

You can vote by clicking here.

Mack, a senior running back for Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team, ran for 143 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 38-0 victory against Park Place Christian Academy on Sept. 15.

Blackmore, a junior running back for Vicksburg High’s football team, rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns — including the game-winner with less than a minute remaining — in a 26-20 victory over Terry on Sept. 15.

Henderson, a senior with Warren Central’s volleyball team, had a team-high 15 kills and served four aces in a 3-1 (25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11) win over Vicksburg High on Sept. 12.

Windham, a junior with St. Aloysius’ cross country team, won the boys’ 5K title at the Benton Academy Invitational meet on Sept. 11 with a time of 21:45.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline. The winner will be announced Wednesday.

Good luck to all of the nominees!