Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College running back Trey Hall, a Warren Central alum, had 99 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 50-0 victory over Itawamba Community College on Thursday.

Hall scored on a 67-yard touchdown run while playing in his second college football game to help Gulf Coast improve its record to 2-0. It will play at Southwest Mississippi on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

