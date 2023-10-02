Tallulah residents killed riding in truck bed on U.S. 80, others injured in wreck Published 2:49 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Seven people riding in a 2004 Dodge Ram were involved in a Sept. 29 crash that killed two passengers.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 80 east of Delhi, La. The crash claimed the lives of 37-year-old Nathan Barnett and 28-year-old Darryon Morris, both of Tallulah.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Kevonta Everett, was

traveling east on U.S. 80. For reasons still under investigation, Everett lost control of the Dodge and ran off the

right side of the roadway before the vehicle began overturning.

Barnett, Morris and a third passenger, who were all riding in the Dodge’s cargo area (bed), were ejected. Barnett

was pronounced dead at the scene. Morris was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Additional information was not available on the condition of the third passenger in the truck bed.

Four additional occupants received minor to moderate injuries and were transported to an area hospital for

treatment. Speed is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be

submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.