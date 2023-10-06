Suspect at large after shooting at Superior Crab in Vicksburg

Published 10:34 am Friday, October 6, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

A suspect is still at large following what police believe was a targeted shooting at Superior Crab in Vicksburg on Thursday night.

Police reports indicate that officers responded to the 3419 Pemberton Square Blvd. restaurant following a birthday party.

“We responded to a situation that took place after a birthday party for a female victim of domestic violence,” Deputy Chief Troy Kimble said. “We believe her ex-boyfriend was waiting for her to exit, and that’s when the shooting occurred.”

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Roger Montgomery. Montgomery allegedly fired a gun at the party leaving the restaurant, shooting a male victim one time in the left arm.

He then fled the scene in a blue sedan with Texas license plates. The victim was treated and later released from Merit Health River Region.

As of Friday morning, Montgomery was still at large and a warrant had been issued for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information about Montgomery’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Central Mississippi CrimeStoppers at 601-919-2223.

