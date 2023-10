Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Vicksburg High defensive end Tyler Carter was selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell Mississippi All-Star Game. Carter, who has committed to Mississippi State, had five sacks last season while helping the Gators to the MHSAA Region 2-5A championship.

Vicksburg plays at Neshoba Central on Friday night.

