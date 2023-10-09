BOLO issued for Grove, Walnut shooting suspect: Vicksburg Police seek information Published 9:24 am Monday, October 9, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department is looking for Derrick Markeith Williams Jr., a suspect in the Sunday afternoon shooting of a woman near Grove and Walnut streets.

Williams is wanted for what the authorities have termed “aggravated domestic shooting.” He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and brown shorts.

He is known to drive a red or maroon 2014 Toyota Avalon with Mississippi tag WAE-9839.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.