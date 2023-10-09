Cyclists turn out for 13th Bricks and Spokes in downtown Vicksburg Published 4:40 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The sounds of rock, R&B and disco music filtered through the downtown area calling cyclists to Washington Street Park and the promise of an interesting bike ride through Vicksburg, Warren County and into Louisiana.

The 13th annual Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Bricks and Spokes bike ride offered cyclists the opportunity to select from rides of 10, 23, 30, 50 and 62 miles. The 23-mile ride was a new feature, taking cyclists to the Southern Heritage Air Museum in Mound, La.

“We had 92 people sign up and 72 participated,” said Kim Hopkins, Main Street executive director. She attributed the low turnout to a number of activities going on in the area at the same time as the ride.

“But we had beautiful weather and everyone enjoyed themselves,” she said.

Activity surrounding the event began several hours before the ride’s 8 a.m. start. Ride officials were setting up their tent and a mix of rock, R&B and disco music filled the downtown area at approximately 6:30 a.m. ahead of the sunrise.

The first cyclist to check in was Robert Lee from California, who signed in just as the sun’s first light broke the early morning dark. Other cyclists followed, many dressed in shorts despite the 57-degree temperature.

James Griffin and John Shelwood of Soul City Cyclists Club from Jackson came to ride with other members. Griffin said the club has been active for about four years and has an estimated 100 members.

“This is my second time to ride here,” he said. “We had 30 to 40 riders last year.”

Martin Harrison of Vicksburg, a Vietnam veteran, was doing Bricks and Spokes for the first time.

“I did the (Over the River Run) before,” Harrison said.

Harrison’s vehicle was a three-wheel recumbent tricycle.

“It’s great,” he said. “It takes the stress off your back and neck.”

Larry Sadell of Forest said he last rode in Bricks and Spokes two years ago.

“This is a great ride; I wish you had more people participating,” Sadell said.

Vicksburg native Ken Graham and his wife Sarah came from Memphis, Tenn. to ride.

Wearing a shirt with a large pink ribbon on the front, Sarah, a breast cancer patient, said she had an additional reason for participating in the ride.

“I’m riding for the cause,” she said. “I’m very happy to be out here doing this.”

