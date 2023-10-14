Vicksburg Police searching for missing teen

Published 7:06 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Jamour Scott.

Scott was last seen leaving home to board a bus around 7:30 a.m. Friday, headed to Warren Central High School. He was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black tee with red and green colors in the middle (Jordan Brand).

He is described as a Black male who is 5’11” and weighs a little more than 100 pounds.

Scott maybe in Warren County or Tallulah. If anyone has any information or knows of his whereabouts, please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 and reference case #23-7996.

