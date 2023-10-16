Monroe Trooper placed on leave following off-duty DWI arrest Published 1:07 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted Louisiana State Police Troop F shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in reference to a single-vehicle crash involving an off-duty Louisiana State Police Trooper.

Troopers arrived on the scene and identified 33-year-old David Hamm of Rayville as the driver. Troopers suspected that Hamm was impaired and placed him under arrest.

He voluntarily submitted to a breath test and was over the legal limit. Hamm, currently assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in the Monroe area, was booked into the Madison Parish Detention Center and charged with driving while intoxicated.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation with all law enforcement property recovered by the department. Hamm has been employed with LSP since 2014.