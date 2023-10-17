Classics in the Courtyard returns for its 16th Season in Vicksburg
Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023
The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation (SCHF) is preparing for the 16th Annual “Classics in the Courtyard.”
The event offers a variety of entertainment through different genres of classic music. Local entertainers and restaurants will provide the music and lunch on Fridays from noon until 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 20 and concluding on Nov. 10. The musical entertainment is sponsored in part by a grant from Entergy Mississippi.
The entertainment is free, and lunch can be purchased for $15 per person or $12 for SCHF members.
Reservations are required for lunch and must be made by 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the event.
For more information or to make a reservation, call the Southern Cultural Heritage Center business office at 601-631-2997, Eventbrite.com, or email info@southernculture.org.
The schedule of entertainment and lunch providers is listed below:
Friday, October 20
Performed by Fred T & The Band
Lunch provided by Goldie’s Express
Friday, October 27
Performed by Alter Ego
Lunch provided by Billy’s Italian Restaurant
Friday, November 3
Performed by Keys vs. Strings
Lunch provided by Milano’s Italian Grill
Friday, November 10
Performed by Blackwater Trio
Lunch TBD
This program is also supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and the generous support of Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation individual and corporate members, the City of Vicksburg and various appropriations.