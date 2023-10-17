Classics in the Courtyard returns for its 16th Season in Vicksburg

Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

Classics in the Courtyard. (File | The Vicksburg Post)

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation (SCHF) is preparing for the 16th Annual “Classics in the Courtyard.”

The event offers a variety of entertainment through different genres of classic music. Local entertainers and restaurants will provide the music and lunch on Fridays from noon until 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 20 and concluding on Nov. 10. The musical entertainment is sponsored in part by a grant from Entergy Mississippi.

The entertainment is free, and lunch can be purchased for $15 per person or $12 for SCHF members.

Reservations are required for lunch and must be made by 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the event.

For more information or to make a reservation, call the Southern Cultural Heritage Center business office at 601-631-2997, Eventbrite.com, or email info@southernculture.org.

The schedule of entertainment and lunch providers is listed below:

Friday, October 20

Performed by Fred T & The Band

Lunch provided by Goldie’s Express

Friday, October 27

Performed by Alter Ego

Lunch provided by Billy’s Italian Restaurant

Friday, November 3

Performed by Keys vs. Strings

Lunch provided by Milano’s Italian Grill

Friday, November 10

Performed by Blackwater Trio

Lunch TBD

This program is also supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and the generous support of Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation individual and corporate members, the City of Vicksburg and various appropriations.

