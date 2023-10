Who’s Hot Published 2:15 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Warren Central swimmer Ashtin Wallace won three events — the 100 yard butterfly, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay — and finished second in the 200 yard individual medley at the MHSAA Class II North State meet on Oct. 14. WC also won the boys’ team title.

Warren Central’s boys and girls teams will compete in the Class II state meet Friday and Saturday in Tupelo.

