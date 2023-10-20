Barnett-Turner Wedding Announcement Published 3:45 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Travis Justin Barnett, of Vicksburg, and Brooks Elizabeth Turner, of Natchez, were married at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12, 2023, at Monmouth Historic Inn in Natchez.

Dr. Brian Monehan officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blakely Arch Turner of Natchez. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ann Burns Shaidnagle, the late Max R. Mullins, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Arch Turner.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Guy Barnett of Vicksburg. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Guy Barnett and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Andrew Dodson.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an A-line strapless wedding gown from the Martina Liana collection that featured a sweetheart neckline and included floral embellishments, tiny pearls beading, lace layered tulle and satin buttons. The pale ivory Blossom veil was enhanced with beaded trim and the flowers in her bouquet consisted of white peonies and ranunculus with both silver dollar and willow eucalyptus. The bride carried an ivory handkerchief with lace trim and a heart pendant, each belonging to her great-grandmothers as well as three memory charms on a blue ribbon — a gift from her sister. She was also given a 100-year-old silver sixpence that she wore in her shoe as part of the “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue” tradition.

Serving as flower girl was Chloe Rogel, niece of the bride and Collins Rogel, nephew of the bride, served as the ring bearer.

The ceremony was followed by a brunch in the Quitman rooms at the historic home. Assisting was Ann Gaude.

As a wedding gift, the bride’s parents surprised the couple with a live wedding painting by the bride’s lifelong friend and local artist Kate Lee Laird.

The bride is a 2010 graduate of Cathedral High School in Natchez and a 2015 graduate of the University of Mississippi. She is a physical therapist assistant at Performance Therapy. The groom is a 2012 graduate of Warren Central High School and attended Northwest Community College. He is a procurement assistant supervisor at Vicksburg Forest Products.

The couple are at home in Vicksburg.

