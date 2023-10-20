Barnett-Turner Wedding Announcement

Published 3:45 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Travis Justin Barnett and Brooks Elizabeth Turner were married on Aug. 12 in Natchez. (Photo Submitted)

Travis Justin Barnett, of Vicksburg, and Brooks Elizabeth Turner, of Natchez, were married at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12, 2023, at Monmouth Historic Inn in Natchez.

Dr. Brian Monehan officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blakely Arch Turner of Natchez. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ann Burns Shaidnagle, the late Max R. Mullins, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Arch Turner.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Guy Barnett of Vicksburg. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Guy Barnett and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Andrew Dodson.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an A-line strapless wedding gown from the Martina Liana collection that featured a sweetheart neckline and included floral embellishments, tiny pearls beading, lace layered tulle and satin buttons. The pale ivory Blossom veil was enhanced with beaded trim and the flowers in her bouquet consisted of white peonies and ranunculus with both silver dollar and willow eucalyptus. The bride carried an ivory handkerchief with lace trim and a heart pendant, each belonging to her great-grandmothers as well as three memory charms on a blue ribbon — a gift from her sister. She was also given a 100-year-old silver sixpence that she wore in her shoe as part of the “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue” tradition.

Serving as flower girl was Chloe Rogel, niece of the bride and Collins Rogel, nephew of the bride, served as the ring bearer.

The ceremony was followed by a brunch in the Quitman rooms at the historic home. Assisting was Ann Gaude.

As a wedding gift, the bride’s parents surprised the couple with a live wedding painting by the bride’s lifelong friend and local artist Kate Lee Laird.

The bride is a 2010 graduate of Cathedral High School in Natchez and a 2015 graduate of the University of Mississippi. She is a physical therapist assistant at Performance Therapy. The groom is a 2012 graduate of Warren Central High School and attended Northwest Community College. He is a procurement assistant supervisor at Vicksburg Forest Products.

The couple are at home in Vicksburg.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

City assessment shows Waste Management overestimated customers

Bally’s Vicksburg donates $10,000 to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital

Friends set up GoFundMe account for brother of Warren County wreck victim

Peyton honored for 50 years in Vicksburg Kiwanis Club

Print Article