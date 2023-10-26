Port Gibson Titans win three Jackson Freedom League championships Published 11:12 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

1 of 3

The Port Gibson Titans continued to tower over the competition in the Jackson Freedom League.

All three of the Titans’ teams won their age division championship at the JFL’s Freedom Bowl X on Oct. 21. The B- and C-Teams reached the title game in Jackson for the fifth year in a row.

The Jackson Freedom League includes a number of youth football programs from around Central Mississippi. It has four age groups ranging from 5-12.

Email newsletter signup

The A-Team defeated the South Jackson Eagles 24-0 to win the 11-12-year-olds’ age group championship. Quarterback Ocie Brown III scored three touchdowns for the Titans, who finished with a 3-4 record.

The B-Team, for 9- and 10-year-olds, routed the South Jackson Eagles 28-0 in its championship game. Jeremiah Jones and Amarion Weatherbee scored two touchdowns apiece for the Titans (6-1).

The 5-8-year-olds’ C-Team completed the Titans’ championship hat trick — and an undefeated season — by beating the South Jackson Eagles 28-7.

Weatherbee and Chandler Greenwood each scored a rushing touchdown, and quarterback James Bell Jr. threw a touchdown pass. Carson Walker scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

The C-Team Titans finished with a 7-0 record.