Porchfest will be first test of Vicksburg’s new blue trolley Published 9:50 am Friday, October 27, 2023

The sixth annual Porchfest in Historic Fostoria will be the first event to transport guests using Vicksburg’s new trolley, event organizers announced this week.

Taking place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Porchfest will feature a record 16 bands spanning front porches along Drummond Street, from the 2300 to 2500 blocks. The free family event will end with headliner and local favorite The Chill, playing in the front yard at Oak Hall Bed & Breakfast.

Trolley stops include Vicksburg Water and Gas, the Mulberry Street Parking Garage, The Mulberry Vicksburg South Street parking lot, Martin’s at Midtown, Total Praise Ministries, Guaranty Bank, Cadence Bank and the Depot Street parking lot near the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Attendees will be dropped off on Drummond Street.

The trolley will run until all attendees are transported back to their vehicles.

Weather for Porchfest is anticipated to be warm and mostly sunny, with a high of 88 degrees and cloud cover to keep attendees shaded.

Beer and wine will be sold at the event, along with dining options ranging from Nacho Mama and the Knights of Columbus to Vicksburg mainstays the Biscuit Company and the Gumbo Pot.

“Come on out and enjoy music on 100-year-old porches. Vicksburg Porchfest is one of the most unique neighborhood festivals you will ever attend,” said Porchfest organizer Cliff Geter. “And it’s free — who doesn’t like free?”

For more information, visit the Vicksburg Porchfest Facebook page.