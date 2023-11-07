DECISION 2023: Pace wins reelection, Green claims narrow victory in prosecutor race Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Election Night in Warren County saw some upsets, some returns to office and good outcomes for incumbents.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace retained his seat for another term, meaning he will soon celebrate 30 years in office. Pace defeated challenger Jeff Riggs with approximately 75 percent of the vote.

“I don’t do anything different during election season than I do the rest of the year, but I will say it’s the greatest honor to serve the people of Warren County and I look forward to another four years,” Pace said. “I congratulate Mr. Riggs on a good campaign. As I’ve said in every other election, I serve everyone in Warren County. It doesn’t matter who you voted for or whose sign you have in the yard, I am everybody’s sheriff and I want people to understand and know I’m here to serve.”

Riggs extended his congratulations to Pace, saying the election results were all part of the democratic process.

“I want to congratulate Sheriff Pace on the victory. We worked hard and brought forth the issues to the people, and the voters decided Sheriff Pace was the person for the job,” Riggs said. “The biggest thing here is the democratic process. That’s what makes America great, is that we have a peaceful means for people to cast their votes. That’s what’s important.”

In the county prosecutor’s race, Democrat Christopher Green and Republican Stephen McMillin were neck-and-neck for most of the night. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Green led McMillin by 156 votes. Green received 41 percent of the vote and McMillin received 40 percent of the vote.

Independent Tracie Herring garnered approximately 18 percent of the vote.

“With the results coming in, up and down like they are, I’m just waiting,” Green said Tuesday night. “Hopefully, the votes that still have to come in will reflect the votes that have already been cast and I will retain the lead.”

Incumbent District 1 Warren County Supervisor Edward Herring defeated not one, but two opponents to secure a second term. He received 60 percent of the vote, claiming victory over opponents Joe Channell and Stan Collins.

Herring said he was honored to be reelected.

“Thank you to the people. It’s an honor to represent them for another four years,” Herring said. “Now, it’s time to get back to work. We’ve got a lot of work to do. I know it appears to be one new supervisor, or one coming back to the Board, so after all the absentees, we’ll have to see where we stand.”

The supervisor “coming back” is none other than John Carlisle, who defeated current District 4 Warren County Supervisor Dr. Jeffrey Pack Holland with approximately 57 percent of the vote.

Carlisle, who previously held the District 1 seat before Holland was elected, said he looks forward to serving Warren County.

“It feels good. I wanted my old job back. We worked hard,” Carlisle said. “My opponent worked hard, too, but it just came out in my favor. I’ve been out for four years, so I’m going to catch up on what’s been happening for those four and go from there.”

Also retaining her seat is longtime District 2 Election Commissioner Bobbie Bingham Morrow. Morrow won against challenger Danielle Pooney Chin with 62 percent of the vote.

It is important to note that election results are unofficial and uncertified, and will not be finalized until all absentee and affidavit ballots are counted. The Warren County Election Commission reports 404 affidavit ballots outstanding.