Four people stabbed in “random act of violence” at Louisiana Tech

Published 3:28 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

The Lambright Sports and Wellness Center is seen In this file photo from Louisiana tech University. Four people were stabbed outside the facility Monday morning in what police called a "random act of violence." (Photo courtesy of Louisiana Tech University)

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Four people were stabbed Monday morning on the campus of Louisiana Tech University in the north Louisiana city of Ruston.

The university issued a statement saying campus police caught a suspect — a 23-year-old student named Jacoby Johnson — within minutes of the stabbings. The student was being treated for unspecified injuries and had not been formally charged as of midday.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. at Tech’s Lambright Sports and Wellness Center, a recreation center for students and the Ruston community. Tech police received a call at 9:08 and the suspect was reported in custody around 9:12, the university said.

Of the four people stabbed, one was a graduate student, who was reported in serious but stable condition after being airlifted to a Shreveport hospital. The other victims were not students. Two were at the hospital in Ruston, one in serious condition; the other, critical. A fourth victim refused treatment.

“This appears to be a random act of violence,” the university’s statement said. “It sounds like he ran up behind them and surprised them,” Ruston Police Chief Randall Hermes told the Ruston Daily Leader.

