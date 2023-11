Accused burglar appears in court, posts a $50,000 bond Published 4:01 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Antonio Turner, 18, of Vicksburg, had his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, Nov. 15, charged with Residential Burglary.

Appearing before Judge Angela Carpenter, he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $50,000 bond.

Turner was arrested earlier this year in connection with a shooting at Drummond and Polk streets.

