Murder suspect arrested by VPD Published 1:46 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

The man wanted in the Friday morning murder of a Vicksburg woman has been captured.

Mario Cortez Bailey, 21, of Eagle Lake, Mississippi, was arrested Sunday morning at the Vicksburg Police Department.

He was sought on a warrant for first degree murder related to the death of 21-year-old Aaliyah Sanders which occurred on Friday.

Bailey was being held without bond.