Who’s Hot: Marley Bufkin Published 3:55 am Friday, February 2, 2024

Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Marley Bufkin made three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points in a 52-38 victory over River Oaks on Monday. Bufkin also had three steals, two assists and one blocked shot.

PCA improved its record to 16-0 with the victory, and will host the MAIS Class 3A South State tournament Feb. 6-10.

