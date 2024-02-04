Thank you to Vicksburg FD, first responders for taking good care of us Published 5:37 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

Dear editor,

We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Vicksburg Fire Department for their rapid and courageous response to the warehouse fire at Foam Packaging in the early morning hours on Saturday, January 27. Their prompt action and unwavering dedication played a pivotal role in containing the fire and mitigating its impact on our operations.

Under the exemplary leadership of Chief Stamps, the Vicksburg Fire Department exhibited professionalism and bravery beyond measure. Our special thanks go out to the Battalion One commander, responding engines 7, 8, and ladder 15, and rescue 8. Their swift and coordinated efforts not only saved our facility from further damage but also ensured the safety of everyone involved.

We are profoundly grateful for their selfless service and unwavering commitment to protecting our community. Thank you to

every member of the Vicksburg Fire Department and all the city’s first responders for watching over us and keeping us safe.

Sincerely,

The Employees of Foam Packaging