Vicksburg’s Davian Williams stands tall as The Post’s Athlete of the Week Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Davian Williams helped the Vicksburg Gators win a championship, and also reigns supreme as the latest Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week.

Williams, a senior guard with Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball team, received 187 of the 525 votes cast in an online poll of The Post’s readers.

Warren Central soccer player Gloria Hall finished second with 140 votes, Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Lauren Madison was third with 125, and St. Aloysius basketball player Megan Theriot fourth with 98 votes.

Email newsletter signup

Williams made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points in a 70-60 victory over Warren Central on Feb. 2. The win clinched the MHSAA Region 2-6A championship for the Gators, and made them the No. 1 seed for the league’s tournament Feb. 5-9 at Callaway High School in Jackson.

Vicksburg was set to play Callaway in the semifinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and has also clinched a spot in next week’s MHSAA Class 6A state tournament.

Congratulations to Davian and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

Featured Local Savings