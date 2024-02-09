Mardi Gras parade canceled over weather; Laces for Love 5K & 10K Run and Gumbo Cookoff still a go

Published 3:41 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg's Jester, Launo Moore, celebrates during the 2022 Downtown Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

Editor’s Note: The Main Street Program has since decided to postpone the parade until Monday at 5 p.m. Read more here.

The annual Mardi Gras parade scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. has been canceled due to expected inclement weather, officials with The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program announced Friday afternoon.

Due to impending weather, we’re saddened to announce the cancellation of tomorrow’s 2024 Mardi Gras Parade,” the organization announced on Facebook. “Safety is our priority! Payments will be carried forward to 2025. Hold onto those beads and get ready to let the good times roll in 2025! For questions, call 601-634-4527.”

While the rain has put a damper on this year’s Mardi Gras parade, coordinators said other weekend events are still a go. This year’s inaugural Laces for Love 5 and 10k Run, taking place Saturday morning, and the 12th annual Carnaval De Mardi Gras & Gumbo Cookoff will both carry on as scheduled. The Gumbo Cook off will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. at the  Southern Cultural Heritage Center.

Southern Cultural Heritage Center Executive Director Stacey Mahoney said teams will cook their gumbo outdoors, but other festivities, like the band and tasting tables, have been moved inside.

“Rain or shine, it’s happening,” Mahoney said.

