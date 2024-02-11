Voting is open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 2:00 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

This week’s nominees are Warren Central soccer player Allie Mason; basketball players Rodrianna Hall (Vicksburg) and Jae’la Smith (Porter’s Chapel); and St. Aloysius senior Walker Lambiotte (running). Voting is open until midnight Tuesday, and you can vote as many times as you want until the deadline.

Allie Mason, a freshman forward with Warren Central’s girls’ soccer team, scored a total of three goals in two playoff victories last week to help the Lady Vikes reach the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals for the first time in school history. Mason scored twice in a 3-0 win over Grenada, and once in a 3-1 win against Neshoba Central.

Rodrianna Hall, a senior guard with Vicksburg High’s girls’ basketball team, averaged 10 points in three games at the MHSAA Region 2-6A tournament. Hall scored 16 points in a 42-34 victory vs. Columbus, and hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of a 34-33 win over Ridgeland as the Missy Gators advanced to the Class 6A state tournament.

Jae’la Smith, a senior guard with Porter’s Chapel Academy’s girls’ basketball team, averaged 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4.7 steals per game as the Lady Eagles went 2-1 in the MAIS Class 3A South State tournament. PCA reached the championship game and advanced to the state tournament.

Walker Lambiotte, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, won the overall championship of the inaugural Laces For Love 5K run on Feb. 10. Lambiotte clocked a time of 25 minutes, 22 seconds to best a field of 27 runners on the course through downtown Vicksburg,

Good luck to all of the nominees!