First Baptist Church Vicksburg welcomes new pastor Published 9:18 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

Jimmy Henry and his wife Cindy have deep family ties to Vicksburg, making their arrival at First Baptist Church all the more sweet when Henry took over as senior pastor earlier this month.

Henry was most recently pastor at Oak Grove Baptist Church in southeast Warren County before he says God opened the door for his family to come to Vicksburg.

“We’ve been here in Warren County since 2022,” he said. “Monday (Feb. 12) was our first day in the office (at First Baptist Church Vicksburg).”

Henry said his family felt like it was the right time for the move and a change he felt God was leading him toward.

“We’ve just been so honored that First Baptist would consider us to come and to pastor and humbled when the Lord opened the door for us to come,” he said. “We’ve had connections to First Baptist previously, doing just some interim work here and there, so I had a relationship with some people within the church and each time that we were here, we were encouraged and the Lord had just gone before us. The friendships here and the people here just became something we valued.”

As FBC Vicksburg began the search for its new pastor, Henry said he simply remained in prayer over the situation until he felt the Lord was providing the answer.

“The door opened and we’re just in awe of his graciousness and his kindness and of the opportunity to come and serve such a great church,” he said.

And Henry said he is looking forward to hitting the ground running, as FBC is a church with many outreach programs, both in the Vicksburg and Warren County communities and beyond.

“First Baptist is very mission-oriented and they have been for many, many years,” Henry said. “From their preschool ministries, children’s ministries, youth ministries. Their emphasis on missions. They are very involved in the community here through things like the medical/dental clinic. The partnerships we have in different locations to do missions. To be a part of that has always been sort of the foundation of who First Baptist is. So, just the opportunity to be part of the community is something

we are looking forward to the most. Just the opportunity to impact Vicksburg and reach our neighbors with the good news.”

The Henrys have two adult sons: Trace, and wife Jessica, and Pierce, and wife Sara Taylor.

Henry is originally from Van Cleef, Miss. and Cindy is a native of Ocean Springs, Miss. Henry received his bachelor’s degree from Samford University and his master’s degree from Liberty University. He has been in the ministry since 1996.