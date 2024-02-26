Suspect in custody, second wanted in Ethel Street shooting Published 1:50 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

One suspect is in jail and another is wanted in connection with a shooting on Ethel Street in mid-February.

Official with Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said 19-year-old Avante DeAnthony Wilson was arrested Thursday, Feb. 22, and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.

VPD said Wilson and 20-year-old Tyreese Carter were identified as the two men responsible for opening fire in the 1500 block of Ethel Street Thursday, Feb. 15.

Email newsletter signup

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and VPD is asking that anyone with any information as to Carter’s whereabouts call 601-636-2511 or report anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 601-355-8477.

Carter is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon. Wilson is being held on $250,000 bond.

VPD said the investigation is ongoing.