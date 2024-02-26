Suspect in custody, second wanted in Ethel Street shooting

Published 1:50 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

By Staff Reports

Avante DeAnthony Wilson

One suspect is in jail and another is wanted in connection with a shooting on Ethel Street in mid-February.

Official with Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said 19-year-old Avante DeAnthony Wilson was arrested Thursday, Feb. 22, and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.

VPD said Wilson and 20-year-old Tyreese Carter were identified as the two men responsible for opening fire in the 1500 block of Ethel Street Thursday, Feb. 15.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and VPD is asking that anyone with any information as to Carter’s whereabouts call 601-636-2511 or report anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 601-355-8477.

Carter is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon. Wilson is being held on $250,000 bond.

VPD said the investigation is ongoing.

