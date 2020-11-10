Reeves announces youngest daughter has tested positive for COVID-19

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday afternoon that his youngest daughter, Maddie, had tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, Reeves announced the family was quarantining.

“I want to share a prayer request. My youngest daughter just tested positive for COVID-19. She feels OK, but could still use prayers,” Reeves said in a social media post at 3:17 p.m. announcing the positive result. “Please pray for her momma too! Our entire family will be getting tested again and isolating for the time being. Stay safe, and God bless.”

Reeves had been scheduled to host his regular press conference, updating the state’s response to the virus, but that event was canceled by his office just after 1:30 p.m.

