Entire St. Aloysius student body moved to virtual learning beginning Friday

In a letter to parents Thursday evening, officials at St. Aloysius High School announced that beginning Friday all students — grades seven through 12 — will move to virtual learning.

The move is in response to what the school called an “increased number of St. Aloysius High School students identified as having been exposed to COVID-19.”

The school said the decision involves only those in grades seven through 12. Students at St. Francis Xavier will continue a “normal in-person schedule.”

As for St. Aloysius students, school officials said a plan for semester exams “is being made and will be communicated via LMS and email.”

Earlier this week, the school announced that the entire senior class — a total of 36 students — had been quarantined immediately and moved to virtual learning after a number of seniors had reported positive COVID-19 cases. The move was also necessitated after contact tracing had shown a large number of the class had been exposed.

“We want our students, faculty and staff to return to a safe and healthy learning environment, but we need your help in doing so,” the letter to parents read. “We have overcome the obstacles put in our way by COVID-19 before and we will overcome them again.”

