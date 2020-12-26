Multiple shots fired around Warrenton Road Waffle House

A disturbance over cold food turned heated early Saturday at the Waffle House location on Warrenton Road.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a call where two women were causing a disturbance over the temperature of their food. The women were told to leave and then escorted out of the restaurant by a security guard.

Once outside, the women reportedly attempted to assault the security guard and sprayed him with pepper spray. It was also at this time that an unknown male shot three times in the direction of the security guard.

The security guard was not hit and returned fire, shooting in the direction of the unknown male twice.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made. A 2012 Toyota Camry parked in front of the restaurant was struck three times.

The restaurant was shut down temporarily. According to city officials, Chief Milton Moore did a walk-through of the restaurant and gave additional security recommendations. The restaurant was allowed to reopen, but restaurant officials are expected to meet with city leaders Monday to discuss needed security improvements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

