January 15, 2021

  • 39°

Suspect robs Vicksburg convenience store at gunpoint

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:56 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

The Vicksburg Police Department is continuing to investigate an armed robbery that took place Thursday on Clay Street.

At 6:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery that had just occurred at the BG Junior convenience store, 4110 Clay Street.

Witnesses at the scene reported the lone suspect, a black male, entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

He reportedly left the store with $60 and fled behind the store in the direction of the Beechwood Park Apartments.

The only description the witnesses could provide was a black male wearing a ball cap, a blue surgical mask and Crocs.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What issue will be the main focus for you in the upcoming municipal elections in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles