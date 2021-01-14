Suspect robs Vicksburg convenience store at gunpoint

The Vicksburg Police Department is continuing to investigate an armed robbery that took place Thursday on Clay Street.

At 6:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery that had just occurred at the BG Junior convenience store, 4110 Clay Street.

Witnesses at the scene reported the lone suspect, a black male, entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

He reportedly left the store with $60 and fled behind the store in the direction of the Beechwood Park Apartments.

The only description the witnesses could provide was a black male wearing a ball cap, a blue surgical mask and Crocs.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

