January 24, 2021

Photo courtesy of the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletics Department.

Vicksburg completes perfect season by capturing Little Six Championship

By Tim Reeves

Published 2:25 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

Coach Julius Williams knew there was pressure on Vicksburg’s ninth-grade boys’ basketball team. They had an undefeated season heading into the Little Six tournament and remained that way heading into Saturday’s championship game.

In the end, there was nothing to worry about, as the Gators completed the perfect season — and claimed the championship — by defeating Germantown 56-36 Saturday at Madison Central High School. They finished the season with a 16-0 record.

“I have a great group of kids. They are a great group of student-athletes, who became a family this season,” Williams said.

Tyler Henderson led the Gators in scoring with 15 points, while Jaylum Jackson added 14.

Williams said the team had to overcome the adversity of not having the traditional summer workouts or preseason work due to COVID-19 restrictions to succeed this year.

“They took pride every time they put on that Vicksburg jersey,” Williams said. “They are going to be some amazing leaders in life.”

 

The Vicksburg Post will have additional coverage of the Gators win online later and in the Wednesday edition of the newspaper. Congratulations to the champs!

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

