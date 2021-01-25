January 25, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination site ‘should’ begin administering vaccines Feb. 1

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:52 am Monday, January 25, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines “should” begin being administered at a drive-thru site in Warren County beginning Feb. 1.

Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer said the site, set up at Uptown Vicksburg (formerly Vicksburg Mall), will provide 200 vaccines per day each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The site is under the direction of the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Elfer told Warren County Supervisors during their work session Monday that state health department officials said residents should be able to begin registering for vaccine appointments online sometime this week.

He said his office has worked to organize 25-to-30 medical personnel to administer the vaccines.

A list of currently scheduled vaccination sites — set through Jan. 29 — along with links to make appointments online can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,22816,420,976.html#sites.

