More COVID-19 vaccine appointments opened up for Warren County’s drive-thru site

Warren County officials confirmed that more appointments have been opened up for Warren County’s COVID-19 vaccination site beginning Monday.

To receive an appointment, visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/.

Officials said more vaccine appointments have been opened up for Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but, they are likely to go quick.

The drive-thru site is located in the back parking lot of Uptown Vicksburg, formerly Vicksburg Mall.

