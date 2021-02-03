Hundreds more appointments filled for county’s COVID-19 vaccine site

In a matter of days, Warren County has gone from being unsure it would be granted a COVID-19 vaccination site to now vaccinating nearly 800 people in its first two days of operation — and hundreds more vaccinations are planned for the next two weeks.

Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer said Monday’s first day of administering vaccinations saw 390 doses given. Wednesday, Elfer said, 379 more shots were given.

Elfer also confirmed that the site will serve 1,200 more appointments next week and 1,200 the week of Feb. 15. All of those appointments have already been filled.

“We won’t know until next week if and when state health officials will open up more appointments, but we are definitely good to go for the next two weeks,” Elfer said.

Wednesday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr., who was among the group of local officials and elected leaders who petitioned state health officials to locate a drive-thru site in Warren County, toured the site located behind Uptown Vicksburg (formerly Vicksburg Mall).

“I wanted to go there and show my appreciation to the Mississippi Air National Guard members, frontline healthcare volunteers, and Warren County Emergency Management Agency for their work in distributing the vaccine so efficiently in Vicksburg,” Flaggs said.

Flaggs also said he was providing lunch to the drive-thru site staff Friday as a “sign of appreciation” for their work.

Elfer said the continued success of the drive-thru site also depends on the local healthcare professionals who have given their time to administer the vaccines.

“We cannot do this without the local healthcare nurses and doctors,” Elfer said. “And, if there are others who have a current license and want to volunteer, call our office. And, if there is anyone else who would like to help out — like being a runner, helping with paperwork, non-medical assignments — then we can use that help as well.”

Those who would like to volunteer can call the Warren County Emergency Management Agency at 601-636-1544.

To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu.

