Officials restarting water plant after massive usage lowers pressure

City officials are again asking residents to refrain from using any water for the next few hours as crews at the city’s water plant restart and prime the system.

“If residents could hold off on using water for the next few hours, we can get this restarted,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. Flaggs asked residents to hold off using water until at least 9:30 p.m.

The main problem stems from low pressure in the system after residents rushed to pull water out of the system after rumors spread of a citywide shutdown that was never planned nor needed.

Flaggs, who was at the water plant Wednesday evening, said officials were not sure yet if a boil water notice would be needed. “We will have to wait and see,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

