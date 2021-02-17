February 17, 2021

STOP: City officials plead with residents to stop using water for an hour

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Stop. Stop for an hour.

City officials are pleading with residents to stop using city water for at least one hour.

Widespread rumors of a citywide water shutdown caused a rush of usage, with customers drawing water for a shutdown that was never planned.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the high demand placed on the city’s water plant is causing weakening pressure and problems could develop if usage is not curtailed.

Rumors of a widespread shutdown flooded social media after reports of a waterline break on Sky Farm Road that did impact 200 customers.

