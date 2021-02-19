Waste Management to resume ‘limited’ service Saturday
Waste Management will resume limited commercial and roll-off service in Vicksburg and Warren County on Saturday.
All Waste Management collection services, including residential, commercial and roll-off will resume regularly scheduled service to customers beginning Monday, safety and road conditions permitting.
“Waste Management thanks our valued customers for their patience and cooperation during this weather event,” said Jim Funderburg, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast.
You Might Like
Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments rescheduled
As roads begin to clear and temperatures warm up, state health officials felt it was important to wait just a... read more