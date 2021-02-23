Teachers, first responders can receive vaccine beginning March 1
Teachers and first responders in Mississippi will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 1.
Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday.
“You can start making appointments as soon as they become available — tens of thousands will be added tomorrow,” Reeves said on a social media post.
