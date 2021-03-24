March 24, 2021

  • 77°
Emergency units respond to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Tiffintown and Tucker roads. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Injuries reported in afternoon wreck in Bovina

By Staff Reports

Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Emergency units responded to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Tucker and Tiffintown roads Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., first responders had requested additional ambulances in response to the accident.

Information as to the cause of the accident has not been provided.

