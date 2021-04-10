In custody: Suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run captured

A man wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run Friday on U.S. 61 South near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport has been arrested.

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Saturday afternoon that Christopher Deion Rand, 25, was arrested shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Claiborne County. According to a department release, Rand was taken into custody without incident at a home in Claiborne County by officers with the Port Gibson Police Department and deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Rand is being charged with one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Rand is being held without bond in the Issaquena County Jail until his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Friday, and for much of the day, officials searched for a Nissan Titan truck that was involved in the accident. At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the 2010 dark gray truck that Rand was reportedly driving was found abandoned in the rear of the parking lot at the Dixiana Motel, 4041 Washington St.

The identity of the person killed is being withheld pending the notification of the next-of-kin. Other law enforcement agencies are assisting in locating family members.

