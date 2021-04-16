Grammar Street home engulfed in blaze

Multiple units with the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a fully-involved house fire Friday afternoon on Grammar Street.

The home, located on the narrow, dead-end portion of Grammar Street, had smoke and flames leaping from windows by the time units arrived.

Some trucks were unable to make it around a tight turn and narrow corners, requiring waterlines to be run down the street to the scene.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

